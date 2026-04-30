Megan Montgomery Foundation surpasses $400,000 in grants

× Expand Photo courtesy of Megan Montgomery Foundation

The Megan Montgomery Foundation has surpassed $400,000 in total grant awards, supporting schools and nonprofits across Alabama with programs focused on relationship violence prevention.

To date, the funding has reached more than 35 organizations across 30 counties, equipping students with tools to recognize healthy and unhealthy relationships, understand boundaries and improve communication.

In its latest grant cycle, the foundation awarded funding to several organizations, including BuildUp Community School, Malachi Wilkerson Middle School, the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama and Leeds City Schools.

Programs supported by the grants focus on conflict resolution, consent education and access to support resources, aiming to provide early intervention before issues escalate.

The foundation, established in memory of Megan Montgomery, works to promote education and awareness around relationship safety and prevention.