Megan Montgomery Foundation 2025 Gingerbread Jam raises $60,000

The Megan Montgomery Foundation’s 2025 Gingerbread Jam gingerbread house competition in December raised almost $60,000 to help prevent relationship violence, organizers said.

The competition was held Dec. 12-13 at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and attracted 85 entries, said Susann Montgomery-Clark, one of the founders of the foundation. Grace Schlenker was the Edgars Bakery grand prize winner and won $500.

Other winners in various divisions were:

Advanced category:

1 st place — Lisa Hapgood

place — Lisa Hapgood 2 nd place — Emily Forsythe

place — Emily Forsythe 3rd place — Emme Novoa

Ages 0-5:

1 st place — Henry Jones

place — Henry Jones 2 nd place — Lessie Lynn Findlay

place — Lessie Lynn Findlay 3rd place — Abigail Stewart

Ages 6-12:

1 st place — Darshna Patel

place — Darshna Patel 2 nd place — William Forsythe

place — William Forsythe 3rd place – Porter Reeves-Negron

Ages 13 and older:

1 st place — Tracy Harlow

place — Tracy Harlow 2 nd place — Elizabeth Stout

place — Elizabeth Stout 3rd Place – Kit Killingsworth

People’s Choice:

1 st place — Horizons School

place — Horizons School 2 nd place — Glen Barlow

place — Glen Barlow 3rd place — Evie Cleckler

The $59,904 raised by the event this year is the highest amount raised in the four years the contest has been held, Montgomery-Clark said. The first year, $11,000 was raised, and last year the event raised $37,000, she said. “We were really excited about it. It’s come a long way.”

Most of the money came from sponsorships because organizers tried to keep the entry fee low at $5 per house to make the competition affordable for people and maximize participation, Montgomery-Clark said.Edgar’s Bakery has been the presenting sponsor since the beginning, she said.

After the contest, about 50 of the entries were taken to senior care facilities in the area for them to display on their dining room tables during the Christmas holiday period, Montgomery-Clark said.

The Megan Montgomery Foundation was founded in 2019 in memory of Montgomery-Clark’s daughter, Megan, who was killed by her estranged husband in 2019 four days before she was set to testify in court against him in a domestic violence case.

The purpose of the foundation is to educate people about healthy relationships, empower young adults to recognize unhealthy behaviors and stop relationship violence before it starts. Since its creation, the foundation has awarded $363,000 in grants to nonprofits and educational institutions across Alabama for programs and initiatives toward that end.

For more information, visit megansfoundation.org.