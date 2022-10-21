Megan’s Fund hosting Gingerbread House contest fundraiser

× Expand Photo courtesy of Susann Montgom Megan's Fund is hosting a gingerbread house competition in December.

Megan’s Fund, which raises money and awareness to stop domestic violence in honor of Megan Montgomery, killed at the hands of her ex-husband, is hosting a gingerbread house contest Dec. 3.

Proceeds will benefit Megan’s Fund, which has awarded almost $18,000 in grants to several schools and nonprofits. The fundraiser will allow for more funds to be given to schools so students can learn how to recognize an unhealthy relationship and how to access resources for help, and know how to hold each other accountable for dangerous or risky behavior, since the most at-risk age group for relationship violence is 18-24.

The event will further the mission “to save lives by preventing relationship violence before it begins.”

The little house entries in several family categories will be judged by professional bakers or chefs and there also will be a culinary category which will be designer-type larger gingerbread house creations to be auctioned off. Eight lucky winners will take these beautiful large designer gingerbread houses home to prominently display at their Christmas parties!

It will be at Vestavia Civic Center with drop off on Friday, Dec. 2, from 3-6 pm.

For more information, visit www.cfbham.org/megans-fund or call Susann Montgomery-Clark or Rod Clark, founding donor/advisors of Megan’s Fund at 205-568-7474 or email Montgomeryclark22@gmail.com.

For more information about submitting a house entry or to register to attend the free event, contact Nancy Cargile at nancy.cargile@gmail.com.

-- Submitted by Susann Montgomery-Clark