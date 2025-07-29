Meet Vestavia Hills City Council candidate Michael Vercher, Place 3

Expand Cary Norton

Name: Michael Vercher

Position sought: City Council Place 3

Age: 51

Residence: Between Biltmore and Tanglewood; lived in Vestavia Hills 15 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: For over 25 years has defended companies involved in civil litigation for the same law firm, Christian & Small; currently serves on the executive committee of C&S; active in legal profession

Civic experience: Immediate past chairman of Vestavia Hills Planning and Zoning Commission; Leadership Vestavia Hills graduate; youth basketball coach; was previously on parish council at St. Paul’s Cathedral downtown Birmingham; currently member and volunteer at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public relations, University of Alabama, 1996; law degree, University of Alabama, 1999

Website/social media: Mike Vercher for Vestavia Hills City Council Place 3 on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I am running for Paul Head’s open City Council seat (Place 3) because I believe Vestavia Hills deserves to choose from qualified candidates who seek public office not because of a particular issue, but because they want to serve the best interests of the entire community. For the past 15 years, I have served Vestavia Hills in various capacities ranging from coaching basketball to being chair of the Planning and Zoning Commission. I am very familiar with how Vestavia Hills operates as a city, and perhaps most importantly, the constraints placed on the city by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why?

The most pressing issue is how we deal with the city’s natural growth east. I am fond of the quote “a rising tide lifts all boats.” I live in the western part of Vestavia Hills, but the fact of the matter is that the city is experiencing the most growth in the east. In order to maintain the aspects of community that make Vestavia Hills a great place to live, work and play, we need to make sure that we provide the same level of services to every part of the city. As our city grows, we need to make sure we enhance the quality of life in all communities so that we grow together in unity.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would like to foster and support a business environment that attracts and retains high-end retail, quality restaurants and entertainment options, and opportunities for our families to enjoy their community. A great start would be to continue efforts to beautify the entry points of our city. I think people should know when they are entering or leaving Vestavia Hills, and our residents and visitors should be enticed to stay within the city limits to shop, dine and play. The bottom line is that attracting and retaining high-end retail reduces the need to raise property taxes.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I believe that the market and available land ultimately dictates the pace of adding homes in all cities, and Vestavia Hills is no exception. The pace can be impacted by city government through planning and zoning, but changes in planning and zoning are slow. Right now, we need to continue to operate within the constraints of the city’s master plan and applicable zoning laws applied in a uniform manner.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

Every city is obliged to uniformly enforce the regulations that impact stormwater runoff and perform preventative maintenance to make sure the systems in place function correctly. I would need to analyze the preventative maintenance plan currently utilized by the city to make sure it adequately inspects and addresses any issues identified (for example, blockages from rocks and debris). Where upgrades to the system are required to address growth or development, we need to make sure resources are utilized effectively to address those upgrades.

Q: Current elected officials have identified at least $30 million worth of capital projects they say are needed to handle growth in eastern Vestavia Hills, including a police substation and training center, a library branch, park maintenance and public works facility and parks and recreation field improvements. Do you agree those projects are needed, and, if so, how would you propose funding them?

I trust our elected officials and believe that if they have identified a need for those improvements, then they are indeed a necessity. I would need to study the various ways to fund those improvements, but I believe that it can be adequately addressed with the issuance of bonds. I am cautious about incurring debt in either my family or business affairs. However, I believe that if it enhances the quality of life in a city, debt can be a tool that increases property value, and ultimately revenue for the city.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

I want Vestavia Hills to be the clear choice of anyone relocating within, or moving to, the Birmingham metro area to live, work and play. The city has achieved a great momentum toward this attainable goal, and I would like to keep that momentum. A majority of our residents own their homes and would benefit from rising home values that flow from smart development and city enhancements.

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

Let me be clear. I do not enjoy paying taxes, and if elected, I promise to use tax increases only as a last resort. I did vote for the property tax increase because (1) I believe our schools are the single most important factor in maintaining our home values, and (2) I trust our school board’s assessment of the need for maintenance and improvements necessary to keep our schools performing for our students at a high level.

Vercher is facing Brian DeMarco and Jacob Pugh for the Place 3 council seat, and elections are Aug. 26. To see DeMarco's views on key issues, click here. To see Pugh's views on key issues, click here.