Meet Vestavia Hills City Council candidate Kimberly Cook, Place 2

Name: Kimberly Cook

Position sought: City Council Place 2

Age: 62

Residence: Liberty Park; in Vestavia Hills 23 years

Political experience: Vestavia Hills councilwoman, nine years; Alabama Republican Party Executive Committee; Jefferson County Republican Executive and Steering Committee; Mighty Alabama Strike Force; campaign treasurer, Greg Cook for Supreme Court

Professional experience: Software engineer, Electronic Data Systems and SouthTrust Data Services

Civic experience: Leadership Vestavia Hills, Class of 2022; PTO board member over 12 years at four Vestavia Hills schools; Brother Bryan Mission Board, secretary; Grace House Christian Home for Girls Board, treasurer; leadership positions in Cub Scout Pack 776, Boy Scout Troop 76, Boy Scout Vulcan District and Boy Scout Troop 97; Dawson Baptist, student ministry (high school) teacher and director, 20+ years; children’s choir director

Education: Bachelor’s degree in computer science and music; College of William and Mary, 1985

Website/social media: cookforcouncil.org; Campaign to Elect Kimberly Cook — Vestavia Hills City Council on Facebook; Cook for Council on Instagram; Kimberly Barlow C. on LinkedIn

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I want to see our city’s strong and supportive relationship with our schools continue, through the appointment of board members who listen to parents, and to fulfill our vision for rebuilding the lower U.S. 31 gateway, replacing an unsafe hotel with what the community wants. My qualifications are nine years of serving you, with concrete results. I don’t just talk about goals; I make them happen. I made a career of solving people’s problems and leading people in my church, PTO and Boy Scouts. I have a heart for listening and a passion for getting things done.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why?

Everyone tells me they live in Vestavia because of schools, so the most important issue is always … schools. When you want more and can’t afford it, the best remedy is a thriving economy. Our performance is strong, with steady year-over-year growth and a AAA credit rating, making us the envy of other cities. New parks, a pedestrian bridge and rebuilding Crosshaven were smart investments. A new southern gateway and getting rid of an unsafe hotel — even better.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I support funding to pave all streets in our city rated in poor condition within the next two years, and beautify our southern gateway. I am the “pothole queen” of Vestavia, calling in every one I see, and some that are not even ours. I pushed to get Blue Lake paved because it was a minefield. Having quality roads and a welcoming entrance to our city is a top priority. Adding more sidewalks is a close second.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

We are adding homes at the right pace, as school enrollment is falling and demand is high. I use common sense and listen to determine what is best in every decision. A school board member weighs in on annexations, and we appoint careful people to our zoning boards. I ask tough questions of developers and meet with residents because you deserve this kind of thoughtful attention to achieve responsible growth. When it’s your property, I listen to you.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

I asked the city manager, “What keeps you up at night?” and he said, “stormwater pipes.” Each year we have increased money for repairs, paid for floodplain master plans and hired more inspectors, but it never seems like enough. We have our hands full with pipes that are all the same age — old — so we have to make careful decisions. I want more floodplain studies for smart planning and to continue increased funding for repairs.

Q: Current elected officials have identified at least $30 million worth of capital projects they say are needed to handle growth in eastern Vestavia Hills, including a police substation and training center, a library branch, park maintenance and public works facility and parks and recreation field improvements. Do you agree those projects are needed, and, if so, how would you propose funding them?

Some projects are badly needed because they involve public safety. Fixing the dangerous turn onto Sicard Hollow for middle school traffic must be done. However, we must be careful spending money and have ordered more design work before making decisions. Possible funding sources are our excess reserve funds because our careful saving has put us in a good place to act. I will be listening to our community before deciding priorities, just as I did with our park projects.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

I see continued growth, stability and an unparalleled quality of life. A parent told me last night that what we have in Vestavia Hills is special and must be preserved. He was talking about schools, but I see so much to love in our city and am proud of what our team has built over nine years. But my vision is more, and this “more” has less to do with leaders and more to do with the people. My faith tells me to love others as I love myself, so I envision more engaged, respectful dialogue so we can understand problems and solve them — together.

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

I voted yes to allow the citizens to vote because I believed the citizens should get to make that decision. I asked the [school] board to tell the financial story and get feedback from the public, just as we did with rebuilding our parks and community facilities (33+ town halls). The people’s voice must be heard, and they deserve to understand all the facts.

