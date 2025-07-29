Meet Vestavia Hills City Council candidate Jacob Pugh, Place 3

Name: Jacob Pugh

Position sought: City Council Place 3

Age: 48

Residence: Lincoya Estates; lived in Vestavia Hills 13 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Law enforcement (Hoover Police Department); own Klassy Klean and DRYmedic Restoration Services

Civic experience, involvement: Current member of the Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club; former director, Vestavia Hills Police Foundation; graduate of Leadership Vestavia Hills 2017; currently chairman of the Alabama Security Regulatory Board; many years of involvement in local service projects like Help The Hills, First Responders Event, Serve Day, etc.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology, University of North Alabama, 1999

Website/social media: jacobpughforcitycouncil.com; Jaco Pugh for Vestavia Hills City Council on Facebook

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’ve always been driven to serve others, starting as a police officer and continuing through leadership roles in the private sector. I’ve learned that real leadership means listening, helping and building better systems. I’ve volunteered extensively in my church, schools and local organizations. With experience in public service, corporate leadership and small business ownership, I know how to work with diverse groups and get results. I’m ready to serve Vestavia Hills as a city councilman.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why?

Vestavia Hills faces challenges like storm flooding on U.S. 31, limited accessible sidewalks, infrastructure sustainability and school development. While each issue matters, our biggest challenge is the lack of a clear, strategic plan to address them. Every resident is affected differently, so priorities vary by perspective. With thoughtful planning and open communication, we can effectively tackle these concerns and deliver lasting improvements that benefit our entire community. It’s time for a more coordinated approach.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I would champion economic development without raising taxes. Sustainable growth strengthens our tax base, allowing us to fund services and maintain quality of life without burdening residents. By attracting businesses and supporting responsible residential development, we can invest in key priorities like first responders and ensuring parents’ voices are heard in schools. While I care about all three, economic development is the foundation that enables Vestavia Hills to thrive and meet future needs effectively.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

The city’s growth is steady, but it must follow a clear, strategic plan — especially regarding schools. Liberty Park sees much of this growth, yet faces infrastructure and accessibility challenges. We need balanced development, including retail and commercial spaces to serve residents. While apartments may offer some value, I generally don’t support them. Our schools seem equipped for now, but we must closely monitor enrollment to ensure we maintain strong education and city services as growth continues.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

As a U.S. 31 resident, I know the frustration flooding causes for homes, businesses and daily life. These stormwater issues stem from past planning and enforcement gaps. While it’s a complex challenge involving many stakeholders, the city must take the lead. Progress will take time, and property owners also share responsibility — my own garage floods due to slope and driveway design. Real solutions require collaboration, and I’m committed to advocating for both city action and personal accountability.

Q: Current elected officials have identified at least $30 million worth of capital projects they say are needed to handle growth in eastern Vestavia Hills, including a police substation and training center, a library branch, park maintenance and public works facility and parks and recreation field improvements. Do you agree those projects are needed, and, if so, how would you propose funding them?

I support these projects, which address key needs in eastern Vestavia Hills — public safety, recreation, infrastructure and quality of life. The city’s strong financial position, with healthy reserves and responsible spending, makes them achievable. While I’m generally cautious about debt, strategic planning can fund improvements through limited borrowing and smart use of reserves. We must stay fiscally responsible while ensuring our city continues to grow and meet the needs of all residents without overburdening taxpayers.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

My vision for Vestavia Hills is fiscal responsibility paired with an economic engine supporting a long-term strategic plan. Decisions made in the next four years will shape the next 20, so thoughtful planning is vital. I want our city to be a family destination — renowned for excellent schools, vibrant shopping, a strong community and high quality of life. Each neighborhood contributes to making Vestavia Hills a hub for sports, arts, dining and daily living — truly “A Life Above.”

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

I initially supported the property tax increase because my wife taught in the system, and we had two children in the schools. But after hearing other views, I began to question it. I’ve seen signs of unnecessary overhead, inflated salaries and positions not directly supporting students or teachers. The school board must ask tougher questions, demand clear data on spending and staffing, hold the administration accountable and be more transparent to reflect the whole community’s concerns.

