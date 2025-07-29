Meet Vestavia Hills City Council candidate Brian DeMarco, Place 3

Name: Brian DeMarco

Position sought: City Council Place 3

Age: 45

Residence: Columbiana Road area; lived in Vestavia Hills 45 years

Political experience: None listed

Professional experience: Has worked in corporate communications for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama for 23 years; licensed attorney, crisis management, Public Relations Society of America and Court Appointed Special Advocates

Civic experience: Vestavia Hills youth coach for more than 15 years; guardian ad litem in Jefferson County courts; court-appointed special advocate; school volunteer; community cleanups; health and wellness campaigns for schools

Education: Bachelor’s degrees in political science and history, University of Alabama at Birmingham; law degree, Birmingham School of Law

Website/social media: demarcoforcouncil.com; Brian DeMarco for City Council on Facebook and Instagram

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I’m running for City Council Place 3 because I want to serve our community and help make Vestavia Hills the best place to live, raise a family and retire. My goal is to listen to residents and act as a true servant leader — putting the needs of our community first. I’m passionate about helping others, solving problems quickly and efficiently, and staying dedicated to everything that makes Vestavia special.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why?

Every resident may have a different view of what’s most important, which is why listening is so critical. That said, a top priority for me is improving accessibility and infrastructure. I want more sidewalks, safer roads, better connections for our neighborhoods, more green spaces for kids to play and more ways for our community to come together.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

One project I would love to champion is bringing a world-class performing arts center to Vestavia. I envision this as a partnership between the city and our schools — creating a valuable resource for students and a revenue generator for the community. Other cities around us are making these investments, and we need to stay competitive to offer the best opportunities for our families.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

I believe we’re adding homes too quickly right now. Growth is good when it’s done responsibly, but we must plan for the long term. The revenue from new development is important, but we can’t ignore the costs of maintaining infrastructure and services down the road. Developments like Liberty Park are great, but we must keep up with supporting areas like public safety so our neighborhoods stay safe and strong.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city is responsible for managing stormwater in public areas and must do everything possible to reduce flood risks and protect our creeks and streams. I’d like to see us speed up the projects in our stormwater plan and make this a top priority. Regular maintenance, like clearing drainage ditches and creek tunnels, is also crucial to preventing bigger problems down the line.

Q: Current elected officials have identified at least $30 million worth of capital projects they say are needed to handle growth in eastern Vestavia Hills, including a police substation and training center, a library branch, park maintenance and public works facility and parks and recreation field improvements. Do you agree those projects are needed, and, if so, how would you propose funding them?

These projects — like a police substation, library branch, park improvements and public works facilities — are necessary because of rapid growth. Ideally, we plan for these needs upfront, and I know some of that was considered when The Bray development brought a $40 million budget increase. Moving forward, additional revenue from permitting, sales tax and other sources must be used wisely to fund these projects. We have to be responsible stewards of every dollar.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, I want to see Vestavia continue to thrive as a safe, family-friendly community with excellent schools and a strong local economy. I want to attract more businesses and revitalize areas like the southern corridor of U.S. 31. I also want to ensure we fill every board and committee with the most qualified people because their decisions shape our city’s future.

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

I voted NO on the tax increase. I believe in supporting our schools and paying our teachers well, but I also believe tax hikes must be absolutely necessary and fully transparent. There were still unanswered questions about the impact, and I don’t want to leave our children and grandchildren with more debt. Vestavia has one of the best school systems in the country because of our outstanding faculty, students, community support and strong administration — and I’ll work to make sure our schools have what they need in a fiscally responsible way.

