Meet the Candidate: Vestavia Hills mayoral candidate Richard Cheatwood

Name: Richard Cheatwood

Position sought: Mayor

Age: 54

Residence: GreenView Estates; lived in Vestavia Hills 20 years

Political experience: First run for public office

Professional experience: Over 22 years in law enforcement, with 19 of those with the Vestavia Hills Police Department.

Civic experience: I worked directly with the public every day. I responded to calls and helped solve local issues. I built strong relationships with residents and became someone people trusted to share their concerns, frustrations and ideas. I served the community both on and off duty, always focusing on safety, open communication and building trust. Folks still reach out to me for advice or help with how to handle situations.

Education: Birmingham Police Academy, 1996; additional training for first responders and management and budgeting

Q: Why are you running for this office, and what qualifies you to serve your community?

I feel our city needs change, especially when it comes to transparency and giving the community more input on where their tax dollars go. I want to get back involved and serve in a new way. Because I lived and worked in the same city for years, people felt comfortable talking to me. I became a sounding board for their complaints, concerns and ideas. That gave me an understanding of what matters to the people who live here.

Q: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city today, and why?

Two I would like to fix are the drainage problems and loss of tax revenue in Vestavia. It’s way past time we do something about the drainage issues. Online shopping has affected the city. The sales tax from those online orders isn’t coming back to Vestavia like it should. It’s getting split up across the state, and we’re missing out on money that should be coming back to our community.

Q: What is one specific initiative or policy you would champion if elected, and why is it a priority?

I’d like to start a volunteer public safety group or panel made up of local residents to help identify what neighborhoods need. We’d work with first responders on things like better lighting, the substation on the east side, more patrols where needed, bringing the 911 call center back to the city and getting sidewalk projects moving. I also want to make it easier and more transparent for people to understand how the city is spending their tax dollars.

Q: Do you believe the city is adding homes too quickly, too slowly or at the right pace, and what would you want to do, if anything, to affect that pace?

Vestavia is growing, and that’s a good thing. But in some spots, it’s happening too fast. As new homes go up, we need more school space, teachers, police, fire protection, sanitation and better roads. Slowing down in some areas makes sense so our schools and city services can keep up. I’m all for smart growth, not fast growth. Working with the City Council, school leaders and city departments, we’ll figure out how to ease the pressure.

Q: What responsibility does the city have regarding stormwater control, and would you do anything differently than has been done thus far?

The city absolutely has a responsibility to deal with stormwater issues. We should’ve done more by now. It’s hurting our local businesses. It also puts extra pressure on our first responders and public works crews. If elected, I’d work with the City Council to stop just talking about solutions and actually make it happen. That means bringing in experts like engineers and water flow professionals who know how to get to the root of the problem and fix it.

Q: Current elected officials have identified at least $30 million worth of capital projects they say are needed to handle growth in eastern Vestavia Hills, including a police substation and training center, a library branch, park maintenance and public works facility and parks and recreation field improvements. Do you agree those projects are needed, and, if so, how would you propose funding them?

I don’t think all of the $30 million in proposed projects are necessary right now. The police substation makes sense with the growth in eastern Vestavia. Public safety should always be a top priority. However, I don’t believe a separate training center is essential right now. I also question the need for another library branch. When it comes to parks and public works, I’d want to sit down with the new council and see what’s truly needed and what can wait.

Q: What is your vision for the city in five years?

In five years, I want to see Vestavia making real progress. We need to focus on things that actually matter to the people who live here. Things like fixing the major drainage issues, improving public safety, building long-promised sidewalks and making sure tax dollars are spent wisely. People should be able to understand where their money is going and have a say in it. That means more transparency, easier access to city meetings, and better communication.

Q: How did you vote on the property tax increase for Vestavia Hills City Schools in 2023, and why?

I voted no. We had just gone through a major property tax assessment by the county, and part of that already helps fund the schools and city services. On top of that, I didn’t feel like the process was transparent enough. We weren’t given a clear picture of how the money would be spent; it seemed to be focused on sports and not aiding overall education, which is what brings people to the city.

