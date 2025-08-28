McGuire Road to be closed Sept. 2-3 for repaving

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills McGuire Road, which stretches between Columbiana Road and U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, is slated to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 2-3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day for repaving.

The city of Vestavia Hills plans to close McGuire Road, which stretches between Columbiana Road and U.S. 31, for portions of two days next week for repaving work to be done.

The road will be closed to “through traffic” on Tuesday, Sept. 2, and Wednesday, Sept. 3, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., city officials said. However, businesses on McGuire Road will remain accessible, officials said.

The work is being done by Central Alabama Asphalt and Construction Co. The Vestavia Hills City Council budgeted about $2 million for repaving in fiscal 2025 and thus far has paved 6.5 miles of roads, Assistant City Manager Cinnamon McCulley said. The 2026 budget has money budgeted to pave 9 miles of roads, she said.