McCulley named VP for Alabama city, county managers' group

× Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills Cinnamon McCulley is the assistant city manager for Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

Cinnamon McCulley, Vestavia Hills’ assistant city manager, has been elected as vice president of the Alabama City/County Management Association for 2025-26.

McCulley and other officers for the new year were approved during the association’s annual summer conference at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.

Other officers for the new year include:

President: Gretchen DiFante, Pelham city manager

President-elect: Roger Rendleman, Baldwin County administrator

Secretary/treasurer: Holly Leverette, Lee County chief administrative officer

Past president: Scott Kramer, Autauga County administrator

Additionally, the 2025-26 board of directors for the association includes:

Jeff Downes, Vestavia Hills city manager

Jesslan Wilson, Shelby County deputy county manager

Rick Shepherd, Shelby County commissioner

Megan Zingarelli, Madison city attorney

Derrick Swanson, Talladega city manager

Mike Oakley, Centerville mayor

Rod Morgan, Coffee County administrator

John Bullard, Cullman County administrator

The Alabama City/County Management Association exists to advance professional management in the state’s city and county governments and to support the professional development of its members and local officials. The organization works to provide its members with tools, resources and training that will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of local government operations.