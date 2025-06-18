McCulley named VP for Alabama city, county managers' group

Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills
Cinnamon McCulley is the assistant city manager for Vestavia Hills, Alabama.
Cinnamon McCulley, Vestavia Hills’ assistant city manager, has been elected as vice president of the Alabama City/County Management Association for 2025-26.
McCulley and other officers for the new year were approved during the association’s annual summer conference at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
Other officers for the new year include:
- President: Gretchen DiFante, Pelham city manager
- President-elect: Roger Rendleman, Baldwin County administrator
- Secretary/treasurer: Holly Leverette, Lee County chief administrative officer
- Past president: Scott Kramer, Autauga County administrator
Additionally, the 2025-26 board of directors for the association includes:
- Jeff Downes, Vestavia Hills city manager
- Jesslan Wilson, Shelby County deputy county manager
- Rick Shepherd, Shelby County commissioner
- Megan Zingarelli, Madison city attorney
- Derrick Swanson, Talladega city manager
- Mike Oakley, Centerville mayor
- Rod Morgan, Coffee County administrator
- John Bullard, Cullman County administrator
The Alabama City/County Management Association exists to advance professional management in the state’s city and county governments and to support the professional development of its members and local officials. The organization works to provide its members with tools, resources and training that will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of local government operations.