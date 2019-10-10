Mayor Receives Certified Municipal Official Designation

× Expand Photo submitted by Cinnamon McCulley. Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley Curry receives his CMO designation.

Vestavia Hills Mayor Ashley C. Curry has earned the professional designation of Certified Municipal Official (CMO) after completing 40 credit hours of training conducted by the Alabama League of Municipalities. Mayor Curry is a member of the 24th graduating class of CMOs and was recognized for his accomplishments during graduation ceremonies held in Prattville, AL on Oct. 3, 2019.

The CMO training program was created in 1994 by the Alabama League of Municipalities. This series of one-day continuing education programs was designed for mayors and council members who voluntarily wish to receive formal training in municipal government. Prior to 1994, formal training had not been offered for elected officials.

Because of Mayor Curry’s attendance at statewide and regional education conferences, he has received formal classroom training in subjects such as council meeting procedures, parliamentary procedure, the Open Meetings Act, public records, ordinance drafting, conflicts of interest, the State Ethics Law, duties of the mayor and council, tort liability, the competitive bid law, planning and zoning, annexation, municipal regulatory powers, municipal revenues and expenditures, personnel actions and leadership development.

“All CMO graduates spend many hours over several years attending day-long workshops and lectures on the finer points of municipal government,” said Ken Smith, Executive Director of the League of Municipalities. “Earning the CMO designation is a significant achievement, and I commend our graduates for their dedication and motivation to become better informed, more effective municipal officials.”

Submitted by Cinnamon McCulley.