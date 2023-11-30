Mayor’s Minute By Ashley Curry - December 2023

× Expand Ashley Curry

On Nov. 5, we held our annual Salute to Veterans event at our new Civic Center. I would like to thank our sponsors, our city personnel and our speaker, Maj. Gen. David Burford, for another outstanding event. Burford is a Vestavia Hills native, and we appreciate his participation.

On Nov. 8, we also celebrated Veterans Day at the New Merkel House in Cahaba Heights. This annual event recognizes the veterans in attendance and presents certificates for family members of deceased veterans. In addition, students from the adjacent Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights greet the veterans, recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing a special song for those in attendance.

As Ronald Reagan reminded us, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States, where men were free.”

May we never forget the veterans and the sacrifices they made to keep our nation free.

The annual Deck the Heights event on Nov. 11 brought the magic of Christmas back to Cahaba Heights, with shopping, food, drinks and fun! Plus, make sure to check out the Heights holiday pop up shops all around Cahaba Heights.

I hope everyone had a good Thanksgiving and that you were able to spend time with family and friends. It is such a blessing to gather together with family. We are very fortunate to live in Vestavia Hills, and for that I am truly grateful.

The annual Christmas tree lighting was scheduled to take place at City Hall on Nov. 28.

There are several events in December that you don’t want to miss. Our annual

holiday parade will be held in Liberty Park on Dec. 3. Don’t forget the

annual breakfast with Santa at the Civic Center ballroom on Dec. 9. Lastly,

the annual menorah lighting will take place at City Hall on Dec. 14.

I wish you all a merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season.