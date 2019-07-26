Mayhem on the Mountain returns to OMSP

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. The third annual Mayhem on the Mountain fitness competition took place on August 19-20, 2018 at Oak Mountain State Park, with individuals competing on Saturday and teams competing on Sunday.

The largest CrossFit event in the state of Alabama, Mayhem on the Mountain, is set to return to Oak Mountain State Park on Aug. 17 and 18.

Event coordinator Cory Jackson said the event is the third largest of its kind in the Southeast and draws participants and spectators from all across the region.

The first workout is a triathlon, including workouts on an assault bike, running a mile, swimming 200 meters and then weightlifting, Jackson said. Other workouts include burpees, deadlifts, power lifts and a walking lunge.

This year’s primary sponsor is Hydralive Therapy, with Alabama Ortho Spine and Sports serving as another key sponsor, Jackson said.

More than 600 athletes of all skill levels and 3,000 to 4,000 spectators are expected at the event, which takes a year to plan, Jackson said. As soon as one year’s event ends, work starts on the next year’s version, he said.

The workouts test all of a participant’s metabolic pathways and are usually longer than traditional CrossFit workouts, Jackson said. Mayhem on the Mountain’s programming sets it apart from other similar events, he said.

“It’s pretty amazing how far it’s come over the last five years,” Jackson said.

More information about Mayhem on the Mountain can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page, “Mayhem on the Mountain 2019.” To register for the event, visit conquestevents.net.