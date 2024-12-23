Massey Road to be reopened through New Year's Day

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills The portion of Massey Road shown in red was closed recently for construction of a retaining wall, but that section of road will be reopened through Jan. 1, 2025, city officials said. After Jan. 1, it will close again. That area plus the rest of the road (shown in yellow) is set for a sidewalk addition and repaving

A portion of Massey Road that was closed recently for roadwork is being reopened through Jan. 1, 2025, but will close again after that so that roadwork can resume, city officials said.

The area in question is the southeastern end of Massey Road between Columbiana Road and Vestawood Court, according to a map released by the city.

After Jan. 1, vehicles once again will not be able to access Columbiana Road from Massey Road or vice versa, city officials said. Traffic will be rerouted to use U.S. 31 instead.

Additional periodic lane closures will be necessary on Massey Road as work progresses throughout the project, city officials said.

A 4,100-foot-long sidewalk that is 5 feet wide is being installed on the side of the road closest to U.S. 31, and the entire road will be repaved.

The primary reason for the road closure on the southeastern end of the road is because a retaining wall must be rebuilt on the south side of the road in that vicinity, city officials said.

The project has been in the works since at least 2012, City Manager Jeff Downes said. The federal government is picking up 80% of the cost, and the city of Vestavia Hills is paying the rest.

CB&A Construction was the low bidder for the job at $4.6 million, state records show. The project is expected to be complete by this summer, city officials said.