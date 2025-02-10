Mason Music: Providing music education for 12 years

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music.

Mason Music has offered music lessons for more than 12 years, teaching guitar, drums, piano and voice.

The company has five locations, including one at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road. The business emphasizes personalized instruction and a structured approach to teaching called the “Mason Music Method.”

“Mason Music is different because we have the area's best teachers, we make it fun by teaching exactly what you want to play from day one, and our studio admin team makes it easy from our conveniently located studios to working with your busy schedule, even finding spaces in your calendar for you,” said Kennedy Ward, Mason Music’s marketing manager.

The Mason Music Method involves matching students with teachers based on individual goals and personalities, teaching theory and technique, and celebrating milestones through events like the Rock Record Challenge and parent-teacher conferences. The business also offers performances, camps and recording sessions.

Mason Music recently introduced Animal Adventures in Music, a preschool curriculum designed for children ages 3-6.

“These weekly 30-minute private lessons are tailored to mini musicians … through character-filled workbooks, silly games and practice,” Ward said.

The studio also started offering free 30-minute trial lessons.

Ward said the studio often receives positive feedback. “The compliments we are proudest of are how much our teachers and staff really care about their students, as musicians and people, and how they make learning music fun and approachable,” she said.

For more information, visit masonmusic.com or follow them on Instagram and Facebook at @MasonMusicRocks.