Mason Music offers winter classes

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Nicole Patton. A student at a Mason Music winter camp in 2018 holds her music folder. The camps are offered during winter break for area schools. × 2 of 2 Expand Beginner music camps info. Prev Next

Over the winter break for students in the Vestavia Hills area, Mason Music is offering beginner music camps for elementary school children, both offering a chance to escape the house during the break and possibly helping some students find a new passion.

The camp runs from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3 and will take place from 1-4 p.m. during the day, said Nicole Patton, director of marketing for Mason Music.

Classes are limited to 20 people because of high interest, Patton said. The registration deadline is Dec. 13, and classes will take place at Mason Music’s Cahaba Heights studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road.

Children from 6-9 years old are welcome and will have an array of instruments from which to choose, including piano, guitar, drums and violin, Patton said. There also will be a voice camp, and students will have a craft activity in which they can build a version of their instruments, she said.

The camp is designed to provide access to musical instruments and lessons to those who otherwise do not have it, and students learn the basics of their chosen instrument, Patton said. Teachers will look for those who show talent and/or excitement about music and will talk to parents about possibly signing their child up for continuing classes during the school year, Patton said. Many times, the child will initiate that conversation with their parents, Patton said.

The cost to register is $200. To register, visit masonmusicstudios.com.