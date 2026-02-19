Mason Music to offer spring break music camps

× Expand Photo from Mason Music

Mason Music is offering spring break music camps at its Cahaba Heights and Mountain Brook studios March 23-27.

The preschool camp is for children ages 3-5 and will be at the Mountain Brook studio at 2903 Cahaba Road. It costs $215. The beginner music camp is for children ages 6-9 and will be at the Cahaba Heights studio at 3187 Cahaba Heights Road. It costs $235.

Both camps run Monday-Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and are designed to spark creativity and build confidence. Campers explore music through movement, games, crafts and real instruments in a warm, encouraging environment, the company said. Registration closes March 16.