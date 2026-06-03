Mason Music offers preschool summer camp in Cahaba Heights

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mason Music

Mason Music is accepting registrations for its “Songs of the Sea Preschool Music Camp,” a weeklong summer program for children ages 3-5 that will take place June 15-19 at its Cahaba Heights location.

Designed for potty-trained preschoolers, the camp invites children to explore music alongside Petey Penguin, a pirate-themed character who guides campers through activities focused on musical concepts such as dynamics, tempo and pitch.

Through movement, crafts, games and hands-on experiences, children will learn foundational music skills in a fun and nurturing environment.

The camp runs daily from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Registration is $215, and enrollment closes June 8.

Mason Music has hosted more than 2,500 campers since launching its summer camp programs in 2013 and offers camps for a variety of ages and interests throughout the summer.

For more information and registration details, visit masonmusic.com/group-programs/birmingham-music-camps.