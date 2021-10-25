Market Noel returns to in-person at Finley Center

× Expand Staff photo. Close to 75 merchants will sell their goods at The Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel, Nov. 17-20 at the Finley Center.

The Junior League of Birmingham’s Market Noel shopping event is coming back to the Finley Center at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex this year after going virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 75 merchants will be on hand to sell clothing, jewelry, home décor, holiday items and other goods Nov. 17-20, Shackleford said.

The main event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. General admission tickets cost $15, but senior citizens, first responders, military members and school employees can get in for $12.

Proceeds are used to help the Junior League’s 30 community partners improve people’s lives in the areas of safety, crisis recovery, health and wellness, economic security, financial stability, education and culture.

Junior League of Birmingham Market Noel

WHERE: Finley Center

WHEN: Nov. 17-20

COST: $15 general admission; $12 senior citizens, first responders, military and school employees

WEB: marketnoel.net

There is a Preview Noel event on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. that gives people age 21 and older a chance to shop early, listen to a band and have heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Tickets are $55. The first 250 people get a swag bag.

On Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. is the Junior League of Birmingham Hearts Birmingham, featuring food vendors, live performances from area cheerleaders and dance and color guard groups, tailgating games and a teachers’ lounge. Tickets are $15.

Friday features a “Jingle and Flamingle” event from 6 to 9 p.m. that includes light hors d’ouevres, a signature Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail, dancing and “Miami at Christmas time” décor. Tickets cost $36, and admission is for ages 21 and older only.

On Saturday, kids and adults can have “Brunch with the Big Guy,” also known as Santa, at either 8:45-10:30 a.m. or 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are free for children 2 and younger, $12 for children ages 3-12 and $28 for adults.

Later, from 2 to 3 p.m., for $35, two adults and two children can get general admission tickets for shopping and a picture and visit with Santa. There will be milk and cookies for kids and refreshments for parents. Admission for extra children costs $5 each.

For more information or to buy tickets, go to marketnoel.net.