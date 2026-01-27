Mardi Gras party planned for Vestavia Hills adults 55+

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is having a Mardi Gras party on Feb. 17 with a special emphasis on sharing information about the Masters Games of Alabama.

The celebration, designed for people ages 55 and older, will be on Fat Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center and will include music by DJ Russ, lunch, games and prizes.

Some of the games likely to be played that day are cornhole, a Nerfball throw, Frisbee throw, dominoes and board games, said Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Superintendent Sandi Wilson.

The idea is just to get together and have a fun time while trying to spur interest in the Masters Games of Alabama, which are annual games played by people ages 50 and older across the state.

The Masters Games of Alabama includes competitions such as 3-on-3 basketball, a 5K fun run, basketball free throw, billiards, bowling, cornhole, dominoes, Frisbee throw, golf, Nerfball throw, Rook, shuffleboard, softball throw and table tennis.

People ages 50 and older compete in district competitions across the state, and the top winners qualify for the state competition. The competitions are broken into age brackets with five-year increments to ensure fairness. This year, district competitions are July 7-9, and the state competitions are Oct. 5-8.

For more information about the Mardi Gras party, contact Wilson at 205-978-0166 or swilson@vhal.org. For more information about the Masters Games of Alabama, visit mastersgamesalabama.org.