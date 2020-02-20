March at the Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Children make memories during Staycation Week at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in 2019.

Some March magic will be coming this month to the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest to entertain families in the area.

TEENAGER MOVIE

► March 3; 4 - 6 p.m.; community room.

Teenagers can enjoy monster movies, including the latest “Godzilla” film.

MAKERSPACE EVENTS

► Glassware making class; March 4; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Adults can learn to make painted confetti glassware on March 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

► Cosplay and prop-making workshop; March 9; 4:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Sarah Morris will once again lead a cosplay and prop-making workshop

► “Teardown Tuesday;” March 10, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

This event allows guests to see the inner workings of different equipment.

► Boho Fringe necklace; March 20, 7 - 9 p.m.

Adults can also learn to make a Boho Fringe necklace; March 20, 7 - 9 p.m.

MAGICIAN RUSSELL DAVIS

► March 17; 6 - 7:15 p.m.; community room.

Magician Russell Davis will performing his children’s magic show. Dinner begins at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 6:30 p.m.

STAYCATION WEEK

► March 23 - 26; all events begin at 3 p.m.; children’s program room.

Children will enjoy a bubble show, making unicorns and emoji slime, a drum performance and making unicorn dream catchers and pipe-cleaner ninjas.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY

► March 26; 10 - 11:30 a.m.; community room.

Those approaching older age can prepare for being a senior at the Friends of the Library meeting.

For more information about the library, visit vestavialibrary.org.