Man killed in Saturday incident identified

× Expand Emily Featherston (File) VHPD

UPDATE: It is not yet known whether Hart was killed by a Vestavia Hills officer, only that Vestavia Hills police were involved in the incident.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man killed in a Saturday incident involving Vestavia Hills police.

Douglas Harold Hart, 67, of Irondale, was killed during an incident on Saturday afternoon during which a Vestavia Hills police officer was also wounded, but later released from the hospital.

Yates said his office does not have the cause of death at this time.

At about 4:20 p.m., officers were alerted to a person with a gun in the 4400 block of Old Overton Road, according to a department Facebook post. Upon arrival, officers found Hart with a gun, and shots were fired.

More details about the incident are unavailable, as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will investigate the situation, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.

The Voice will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.