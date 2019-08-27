Making the best of it: Some Rocky Ridge businesses affected by Western closing

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses at Rocky Ridge Square in Vestavia Hills, seen Aug. 2. When Western Supermarkets closed in January, people in the Rocky Ridge area lost their closest grocery store, and businesses in the Western shopping center started losing foot traffic.

When Western Supermarkets closed in January, Vestavia Hills lost a family-owned store that had been a staple in the community for decades.

People in the Rocky Ridge area lost their closest grocery store, and businesses in the Western shopping center started losing foot traffic, leading a few stores to have some long-term concern if the Publix that’s replacing Western isn’t built and opened sooner rather than later.

“It’s what wakes me up every morning,” said Dan Moran, owner of Rocky Ridge Hardware.

While Rocky Ridge Hardware, like many others in the shopping center, is one of the older, more established businesses in the city and has its regular customers, Moran said he’s doing what he can to try and save money.

“[We’ve been] smarter with our buying, using alternative distributors to not have too much inventory,” Moran said.

Moran said he’s tried to keep leaner inventory and save on payroll when he can to make up for the loss of foot traffic due to Western leaving. The shop has also made up for some loss of business by offering key duplication, Moran said.

In January, Western announced it was closing after more than 70 years of service in Vestavia Hills and in the Rocky Ridge community particularly.

Western’s CEO, Ken Hubbard, said in a news release the company has achieved its goal of being Birmingham’s leading independent grocer and came as far as it could.

“Western Market has been serving Alabama for 70 years,” Hubbard said. “I am happy to know our spirit of service, dedication to our people and community involvement will continue through Publix. I believe this is the best grocer to serve our loyal customers into the future.”

Publix acquired the lease for two Western locations, including the Vestavia location and the location in Mountain Brook on Jemison Lane. The Mountain Brook location was turned into a GreenWise Market and opened in the third quarter of this year, while the Vestavia location will be torn down and reopened as a 35,000-square-foot Publix, with no opening date set.

“Publix is always seeking locations where we can serve our customers and offer an exceptional shopping experience,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “This acquisition allows us to expand our presence in the Birmingham area, and we are very excited to bring one of our GreenWise Markets to this region.”

The Clotheshorse recently moved across the street but is still connected with the rest of the shopping center. For 16 years, the clothing boutique was next to the Western before moving next to Andy’s Market and Nursery.

The Clotheshorse owner Becky Sager said she was sad to see Western leave but knew it was best for the family who owned the stores. She said she’s heard nothing but good things about the Publix that is coming in but said foot traffic in the shopping center has been affected by Western leaving.

However, since the store moved across the street, around the same time as Western closing, The Clotheshorse has actually done better than at their old location, Sager said. Sales have been up every month since January, she said.

“We’re very thankful [sales are] up,” Sager said.

Although The Clotheshorse hasn’t lost much traffic, Sager said she’s looking forward to Publix coming in and helping increase traffic and business in the area even more. Sager said she personally shopped at both Western and the Publix in the Vestavia Hills City Center, as both had unique items that couldn’t be found at the other store.

“We’ve missed [Western] not being there,” Sager said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Businesses at Rocky Ridge Square in Vestavia Hills, seen Aug. 2.

On social media, residents in Rocky Ridge expressed concern over where to shop once Western left, as the Publix in the city center isn’t as convenient as Western was. Andy’s Farm Market and Rocky Ridge Drug Co. started carrying the essentials: milk, bread, eggs and other items.

“It’s been OK,” said Keri Bates, owner and pharmacist at Rocky Ridge Drug Co. “... A lot of people are starting to change their [shopping] habits.”

Bates said some residents have taken advantage of the pharmacy offering essential groceries, but some have started shopping at Publix and other places.

While the pharmacy has its regular customers, Bates said foot traffic has definitely been affected by Western leaving.

“The more people we can get in [shopping], the better,” Bates said.

Bates is a Rocky Ridge resident, and while she shops for as much as she can at her store, she said she’s had to start traveling for her groceries. She said she’s waiting, like everyone else, for Publix to open.

“We’re just waiting from a business standpoint and a personal standpoint,” Bates said.

Brenda Reid, spokesperson for Publix, said in early August that she did not have any updates on when Publix might open, but that it normally takes 10 months to build a store once the location has been cleared. The Western building is still standing in the middle of the Rocky Ridge shopping center. Reid said once it is torn down, the 10-month timeline will begin.

Jennifer Triola, owner of Tangles Hair Salon, said the salon hasn’t been as affected as other stores because they’re client-based. However, the amount of walk-ins they receive has been affected by Western’s leaving.

Tangles may not be growing, but it is remaining “steady,” Triola said.

Barbara Orr, owner of Continental Florist, which has been in the shopping center for 32 years, said the floral shop has seen a decrease in foot traffic and sales.

“There’s just no traffic, which is so sad,” Orr said. “... Sales are down, absolutely, especially walk-ins.”

Because people are traveling to Publix in the city center, Orr said they’re purchasing flowers there. The shop has longtime customers, but walk-in customers make a difference, she said.

In order to alleviate the decrease in sales, Orr said she’s trying to limit payroll and being cautious in spending.

“We’re hanging in there, trying to make the best of it,” Orr said.