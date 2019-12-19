Makerspace succeeding after 1 year at library

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Alli Ammons uses a pin to spread ink to make designs in the tray as she learns the art of paper marbling during a Makerspace workshop, led by Aysegul Karaca, right, at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The next paper marbling workshop is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. at the library.

Since opening in January 2019, the Makerspace area at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has offered events and programs for people of all ages, while also offering a chance for patrons to learn from one another.

That was the case last summer, when Alli Ammons came in to work on her water marbling artwork. She had been working from her garage, but with the oppressive summer heat, she moved it to the Makerspace area. Soon, other visitors to the library began to watch her work, and this past November, the library hosted a class where she could teach others how to create pieces of art using water marbling, which is where different designs are created on a water-based solution.

“That was an illustration that this was working,” said Derek Anderson with the library.

Anderson, who works in the Teen Department and as the Makerspace coordinator, said the goal is to provide dynamic opportunities for education, culture and entertainment in the area, which is located on the main floor of the library. The space has a 3D printer that allows guests to create their own product for different projects. Anderson said while some schools have 3D printers, the wait time is much longer than at the library because of the number of students using the equipment.

The printer is a way for consumers to create replacement parts for home items, costume props or handmade gifts, Anderson said. The vinyl cutter in the Makerspace area allows patrons to create decals, bumper stickers and even wedding signage, Anderson said.

It’s another way, beyond just the renting of books, that the library serves the residents of Vestavia Hills. Being able to create their own products gives consumers a sense of empowerment, Anderson said.

Different programs allow guests to learn what’s inside different pieces of equipment, which is popular among children, or learn how to make different items. Patrons of all ages turn out for the events, with the 3D printer classes bringing 8-year-olds as well as senior adults, Anderson said.

The most recent addition to the Makerspace area is the vending machine. But rather than dispensing Cokes and crackers, guests can purchase different pieces of equipment and parts for whatever project on which they are working. Guests do not have to use the Makerspace to access the machine.

The machine helps, because while the resources in the Makerspace area are great, most of what is there must stay at the library, Anderson said. Different products in the machine include jumper wire, buttons, glue, flash drives and filament refills.

Anderson said that, in the future, he wants the area to be more well-known to library guests and hopes to be even more innovative with programming, with a possible focus on 3-D modeling. The space also includes professional photography equipment, something Anderson also wants to see expanded.

“No two days are the same,” Anderson said of using the space. “You get to see a lot of cool projects in the works.”

For more information on the Makerspace area and other library events and programs, visit vestavialibrary.org.