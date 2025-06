× Expand Adobe stock photo

The Vestavia Hills Parks and Leisure Services Department is offering three mahjong camps later this month and more in July.

This month’s camps are scheduled for June 23, 25 and 27 from 10 a.m. to noon each of those days at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

The cost is $150. The camps will give people an opportunity to learn the rules of the game and connect with fellow beginners. Register for the camps here.