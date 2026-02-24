Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. to celebrate grand opening in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. Ribbon cutting at the grand opening of the Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. Trussville location.

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. is set to open a new locally owned and operated store at 790 Montgomery Highway, Suite 120, in Vestavia Hills, with a grand opening celebration planned for Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 5 p.m.

Grand opening festivities will include special giveaways and prizes, exclusive weekend promotions and a chance for customers to win free laundry wash for a year, along with additional in-store experiences for the community.

Founded in 2016, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. was created out of a desire to offer plant-based bath and body products that feel luxurious without compromising health or affordability. The brand uses domestically sourced, naturally grown ingredients in handcrafted soaps, shower oils, bath bombs, candles, laundry wash, hair care products and more. The company emphasizes ingredient transparency and products designed for those with sensitive skin.

The Vestavia location is owned by Jessica and Josh Jefcoat, who have called Alabama home for the past 11 years. After first discovering Magnolia Soap in Meridian, Mississippi, the couple opened their first Alabama location in Trussville last year and are now expanding into Vestavia Hills. With their two daughters, the Jefcoats aim to bring the brand’s focus on quality, community and customer experience to their new neighborhood.

The new store will offer an interactive shopping experience and serve as a space for community events, parties and gatherings. Through Magnolia’s Hope in Soap Initiative, the owners also plan to support local schools, nonprofits and organizations with fundraising opportunities.