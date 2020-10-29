Magical Marketplace still on at VHUMC

× Expand Photo courtesy of Timmy Collins. Magical Marketplace will have a different feel and look this year, but it is still set to come to Tyson Hall at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Magical Marketplace will have a different feel and look this year, but it is still set to come to Tyson Hall at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

Melinda Burnett with the church said the event will be held Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

This year, there will be about half of the normal number of vendors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Burnett said. Vendors will sell items including candles, pottery, birdhouses, handmade pet items, pillows and wood carvings, she said. Some of the usual vendors are older and at higher risk for contracting the virus, Burnett said.

Patrons will be asked to wear a mask, and event leaders will keep an eye on attendance to keep the venue from being overcrowded, Burnett said.

The funds raised by the event benefit Unless U, which offers continuing adult education for people with special needs. The organization is moving into a new building near the church’s campus next year.

Lindy Cleveland, executive director of Unless U, said she’s grateful for the event.

“We’re so thankful for the sales and the many, many ways they [VHUMC] support us,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland said the church always finds ways to help, and that while this year will be different, she is still looking forward to this year’s event.