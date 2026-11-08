Magical Marketplace returns to Vestavia Hills Methodist Church for holiday shopping

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Methodist Church

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church will host its annual Magical Marketplace on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Friday, Nov. 13, in Tyson Hall and Fellowship Hall.

The two-day makers market will feature locally handcrafted gifts, treats and other holiday finds for friends, family, teachers and others on shoppers' Christmas lists.

A VIP shopping night will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $5, with proceeds benefiting Unless U. The market will then open to the public Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with free admission.

Shoppers should use the Tyson Hall entrance to check in and begin browsing.

Vestavia Hills Methodist Church is located at 2061 Kentucky Ave.