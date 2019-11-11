Magic City Nutcracker returning to Birmingham area

× Expand Virginia Jones Photography Magic City Nutcracker production The play brings in not just dancers from the area, but professionals from around the world, including dancers from New York and other places.

The 2019 Magic City Nutcracker is scheduled for Dec. 6-8 at the Virginia Samford Theatre.

The show brings together dancers from all across the area and from multiple studios, which is not common, Artistic Director Stephanie Rangel said.

“It takes a lot,” Rangel said. “We try to build bridges between studios.”

Before each performance, guests will be able to meet a character in the lobby, and children from some area schools will get to see a behind-the-scenes performance on Dec. 5, Rangel said. The play brings in not just dancers from the area, but professionals from around the world, including dancers from New York and other places playing key roles such as the Christmas Spirit and the Sugar Plum Fairy. Some dancers were able to receive scholarships to participate in the show, Rangel said.

The shows are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., except on Sunday, Dec. 8, which is a 2 p.m. performance only. Tickets, which can be purchased through Ticketmaster, range in price from $20 to $40, Rangel said. Rehearsals are taking place at Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church.

There is also a patron party set for the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook. The party, which will be held Dec. 8 at 5:30 p.m., costs $75 and includes a show ticket.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit magiccitynutcracker.org.