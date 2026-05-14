Lupus empowerment conference to offer education and support in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Lupus Foundation of America

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host the 2026 Alabama Lupus & You: Empowerment Conference on Saturday, May 30, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Presented as a community-focused event for lupus warriors, caregivers, family members and friends, the conference is designed to provide education, support and opportunities for connection through expert-led sessions and discussions.

The program will include a presentation from Dr. Jose Rubio, a rheumatologist and assistant professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham specializing in lupus research and treatment. His session, “Lupus Today: Breakthroughs & Thriving Strategies,” will cover current research, treatment developments and practical symptom-management strategies.

The conference also will feature a panel discussion on living with lupus, wellness-focused programming and a community meet-and-greet for attendees to connect and share experiences.

Limited parking will be available at the library, with additional parking and shuttle service provided from Wald Park.

Registration is available at lupus.org/southeast/events/alabama-lupus-you-empowerment-conference.