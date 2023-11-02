Lunch and Learn with Superintendent Todd Freeman

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman speaks to the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce at the Vestavia Country Club on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

A Lunch and Learn event presented by the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Todd Freeman, Superintendent of Vestavia Hills City Schools, will be the featured speaker and discuss the upcoming 2024 budget and strategic plan for Vestavia ills City Schools.

A light lunch will be provided. Register online here.