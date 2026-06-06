Low-cost ways to enjoy summer close to home

× Expand Staff photo McCallum Park, located near Liberty Parkway, offers walking trails, playground areas, sports fields and open green space at no cost to visitors. Evening visits are especially popular during summer months once temperatures begin to drop.

Summer in Vestavia Hills offers plenty of ways to enjoy the season without overpacking the calendar or spending a fortune. One of the best things about Vestavia is how easy it is to find family-friendly activities close to home — whether that means cooling off at a splash pad, taking an evening walk as a family, exploring local parks or simply slowing down long enough to enjoy the beautiful community.

From scenic green spaces to libraries and low-cost recreation spots, Vestavia has plenty of ways to make summer feel truly memorable without a major trip or elaborate plans. These activities are affordable, easy to access and available throughout most of the summer season.

WALK THE TRAILS AT MCCALLUM PARK

Expand Staff photo McCallum Park, located near Liberty Parkway, offers walking trails, playground areas, sports fields and open green space at no cost to visitors. Evening visits are especially popular during summer months once temperatures begin to drop.

McCallum Park combines walking trails, playground areas, sports fields and open green space in one convenient location. It’s one of the easiest places in Vestavia Hills to enjoy an active summer afternoon without spending money or driving far from home. Families can let younger kids explore the playground while walkers and runners use the paved paths throughout the park. Conveniently located near Liberty Parkway, the park is free and open year-round with parking nearby. Be sure to bring sunscreen, water bottles and maybe a soccer ball or frisbee if you plan to stay awhile. Evening visits are especially popular once summer temperatures start to cool down. Find park details and trail maps atvhparksandrec.com/location/mccallum-park.

COOL OFF AT VESTAVIA HILLS AQUATIC COMPLEX

Expand The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex, located near Sicard Hollow Road, offers pools and water play areas throughout the summer season with daily admission and membership options. It is one of eight affordable, hyperlocal activities highlighted this summer for Vestavia Hills families looking to enjoy the season close to home.

The Vestavia Hills Aquatic Complex is a classic summer destination for families and provides an easy way to cool off close to home. It offers pools, water play areas and family-friendly swimming without the cost of a major water park. Located near Sicard Hollow Road, the aquatic complex operates throughout the summer season with daily admission and membership options available. Visitors should check the city website before visiting for hours, pricing and guest policies. Bring towels, sunscreen, goggles and extra clothes for the ride home. Weekday mornings are often less crowded during peak summer months. Find hours, pricing and membership options at vhparksandrec.com/location/aquatic-complex.

EXPLORE VESTAVIA HILLS LIBRARY IN THE FOREST

The Library in the Forest is one of Vestavia’s best free indoor summer resources. It combines reading programs, children’s activities and quiet indoor space during Alabama’s hottest afternoons — and it works for nearly every age group while remaining completely affordable. Families can participate in summer reading programs, teens can find study space, and adults can browse books or use free Wi-Fi. Located on Montgomery Highway, the library hosts seasonal events and educational activities throughout the summer. Check the online calendar before visiting to see upcoming programs. It’s an especially good backup plan for rainy days or extreme heat. Check the online calendar and plan your visit at vestavialibrary.org.

TAKE A WALK THROUGH VESTAVIA CITY CENTER

Sometimes the best summer activities are the simplest ones, and an evening stroll through Vestavia City Center is an easy way to enjoy the season close to home. It combines walkability, community atmosphere, and nearby dining or dessert options without requiring much planning. Families can walk after dinner, couples can turn it into a casual date night and friends can meet up for coffee or ice cream while enjoying cooler evening temperatures. Located near city hall and the library, the area is easy to access with nearby parking available. Explore dining and shopping options at vhal.org.

PICNIC AT BYRD PARK

Byrd Park is one of Vestavia Hills’ most peaceful outdoor spaces — a quiet, low-cost place to slow down during busy summer weeks. Families can spread out a picnic blanket, toss a football or let younger children play while enjoying the shaded green space. Located in Vestavia Hills, the park is free and generally less crowded than larger recreation areas, making it ideal for a more relaxed outing. Bring sunscreen, bug spray, snacks and outdoor games if you plan to stay awhile. Early evenings are especially pleasant once temperatures begin to drop during the summer months. Find park details atvhparksandrec.com/location/byrd-park.

CATCH A MOVIE AT AMC VESTAVIA HILLS 10

A summer movie outing is a great way to escape Alabama heat while still enjoying time with family or friends close to home. AMC Vestavia Hills 10 offers an easy, relatively affordable entertainment option that works for rainy afternoons, extremely hot days or casual evening plans. Located on Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills, the theater regularly offers matinee pricing and summer movie promotions that help keep costs manageable for families. Tickets can be purchased online or at the theater, and checking showtimes ahead of time is recommended during busy weekends. Bring a light sweater for chilly theaters, and arrive early for popular evening screenings. Check showtimes and purchase tickets at amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/birmingham/amc-vestavia-hills-10.

SPEND TIME OUTDOORS AT WALD PARK

Expand Photo courtesy of city of Vestavia Hills. Wald Park, located near Vestavia Hills City Hall, combines walking paths, athletic fields, playgrounds and open areas for casual outdoor use and is free and open to the public. The park is among several city green spaces recommended this summer for families seeking low-cost recreation without leaving Vestavia Hills.

Wald Park is one of the city’s most versatile recreation spaces, combining walking paths, athletic fields, playgrounds and open areas for casual outdoor fun. It works well for nearly any kind of summer outing — whether you want a quiet walk, a place for kids to play or room for pickup sports with friends. Located near Vestavia Hills City Hall, the park is free and easy to access with convenient parking available nearby. Bring water bottles, sunscreen and folding chairs if you plan to stay for evening sports activities or community recreation programs. Find park details and recreation programs at vhparksandrec.com/location/wald-park.