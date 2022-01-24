Love is in the air at the Vestavia Hills Library

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Public Library. Vestavia Hills residents attend an OLLI event at Vestavia Hills Public Library in 2018.

February is the month of love at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest. This month, participants can learn new things and celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Children’s Events

The children’s department will host Story Friends, a program led by Ms. Lisa that involves music, playtime and stories, on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Kids can also learn about math, science and art with hands-on activities as part of the library’s Picking Up STEAM program on Wednesdays, starting Feb. 2, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Teen Events

Teenagers will also be able to learn writing skills and provide feedback to other participants in the Writing Group program on Feb. 2, 4-5 p.m.

Gaming fanatics can play video games and board games with other teens on Fridays at Open Gaming, starting Feb. 4, 4-5 p.m.

They can also participate in a continued Dungeons and Dragons campaign against new and experienced players at Dungeons and Dragons: The Journey Continues on Feb. 12, 10-11 a.m. Registration is required. To register, contact Daniel at 205-978-3638.

Teens can also watch anime in the library in celebration of Valentine’s Day with Japanese snacks at Romanime on Feb. 22, 4-5 p.m.

Adult Events

Adults can eat, drink and hang out with each other after the library closes at Library After Hours on Feb. 4, 7-8 p.m. Register by contacting Terri at 205-978-4678 or terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org.

They can also pick up a free book bag from the Adult Services desk beginning Feb. 7 as part of Books-to-Go: Blind Date Book Bag. Each book bag comes with a free book and a blanket.