Love and encouragement

Smithey leaves legacy after 28 years of teaching

× Expand Patsy Smithey

Her students may not know it, but Patsy Smithey has a superpower.

Mark Richardson, principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, where Smithey taught third grade for 28 years before retiring at the end of this past school year, said Smithey has a “supernatural ability to see and meet the needs of others.

“She’s able to perceive the need for encouragement and give exactly the right words of encouragement,” Richardson said.

Richardson, who first met Smithey when he was a fifth grade teacher in the school system and she was a substitute teacher, said in late May he had four recent notes from Smithey on his desk, all of which were encouraging and thoughtful.

As Smithey steps away, Richardson said he’ll miss that daily encouragement — something Smithey strived to give every student and parent she came across in her almost three decades of teaching at East.

“It’s just such a joy to come to school every day and see the smiling faces of the children,” Smithey said. “You get joy by investing your life in others. … I get joy out of trying to encourage other people.”

During the past year, dealing with COVID-19 has kept Smithey from hugging her children like she was accustomed to, but she said she still feels they had a great year.

“The students have been very happy,” Smithey said.

Over the years, Smithey said she has become lifelong friends with many parents and students and always promised parents two things at the start of each year.

“Number one, I’m going to love your child, and number two, I’m going to teach your child,” Smithey said.

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Letters from Patsy Smithey’s 2019-20 third grade students in a memory book. Smithey retired from teaching at the end of the 2020-21 school year, after 28 years teaching in Vestavia Hills City Schools.

Being a teacher was a lifelong dream for Smithey.

“When I was a young child, I wanted to be a teacher,” Smithey said. “I’ve always said I would work for free.”

Before becoming a full-time teacher, Smithey served as a substitute for three years and became known as one of the best substitute teachers available, Richardson said.

During her tenure at East, Smithey saw many students follow her example and care for one another. Once, after a student broke his leg and another student broke his arm during recess, the boys at the school gathered on the playground and prayed together for their friends, Smithey said.

Smithey takes particular pride in teaching students the Golden Rule and the school’s new motto, “E.A.G.L.E.,” represented by their new mascot, “Big E.” The word E.A.G.L.E. stands for empathy, acceptance, grit, love and excellence.

While she has seen many changes, from the use of technology to school improvements and new mottos, some things, like teaching values and life skills, never change, Smithey said. The need to love children also has not changed.

“It’s just all about loving them and looking for the good in them,” Smithey said. “I’m always looking for the flowers and not the weeds in life.”

Smithey said being a teacher is a “high calling” because teachers can make or break a child.

In her 28 years at East, Smithey said she has realized just how much of a family the school is, always stepping up to meet the needs of staff and students.

“If there’s a need, we take care of it,” Smithey said. “I’ll miss the relationships here, I really will. I feel like I know them well. … I love them all.”

Smithey has become well known for encouraging her fellow teachers and administrators, Richardson said, adding he has learned how to be more caring and to set aside time to care for his staff from her example.

“It’s just a very powerful thing,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he knows Smithey won’t stay still. Smithey said she plans to spend time with her two grandchildren in Memphis, as well as spend time traveling and being more involved at her church, Shades Mountain Baptist Church.

Wherever her travels may take her, Smithey said Vestavia is home.

“It’s a very special place,” Smithey said. “People say that about this school. They say, when they walk in, they sense that there’s just something special about this place.”

Retiring hasn’t been an easy decision, Smithey said.

“I always dreaded the day I would have to retire,” Smithey said.

Still, God has given her peace about the decision, there is still much she can look forward to, she said. “I’m excited about what my future holds.”