Longtime owner of Continental Florist dies

× Expand Barbara Orr

Longtime owner of Continental Florist Barbara Orr died Wednesday, Sept. 2 at the age of 85.

Orr purchased the popular Rocky Ridge floral business in 1986 and was named the 2004 Florist of the Year by the Alabama State Florists' Association, according to her obituary.

Orr is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert L. Orr; son, John Michael Orr; brother, Gray Garner Jr.; sister, Faye Gardner; father, Edward Gray Garner Sr.; and mother, Tressa Allen Garner.

She is survived by her sons, James Steven Orr and David Garner Orr; daughter, Nancy Orr Athnos; grandchildren, Chelsea Marie Orr and Emily Louise Orr; and sister, Carolyn Bullard.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Currie-Jefferson Funeral Home in Hoover.