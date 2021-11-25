Local girls win dance competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of P3 Creative. Area dancers recently competed at the JUMP Dance Convention. Back row, from left: Sara Madelyn Denney, Sydney Harbin, Charlotte Mullis, Katie Seales, Logan White, Karis Reinicke, Collins Creel, Presley Brewer. Front row, from left: Anna Laura Stephens, Emery Conboy, Mallie Kate Perry, Dalyn Brown and Alivia Law.

Several girls from Hoover, Vestavia Hills and Helena recently attended the JUMP Dance Convention in New Orleans, Louisiana, and came home with several awards.

Logan White of Vestavia earned the overall JUMP VIP Award Winner for the mini age group (7-10 year olds). Overall JUMP VIP Runners Up were Presley Brewer, Dalyn Brown, Emery Conboy, Charlotte Mullis and Mallie Kate Perry all of Hoover; and Sara Madelyn Denney of Vestavia. Girls received scholarships to nationals in addition to their overall dance recognition.

Earning class recognition and scholarships to nationals include Collins Creel, Sydney Harbin, Alivia Law and Katie Seales all of Hoover. Karis Reinicke of Helena was also recognized with a class scholarship.

Additionally, the Apex Mini team (which includes the above girls) took home a gold award and the Best of JUMP award for their hip hop routine, “They Gotta Go,” which was choreographed by Lindsay Jones of The Pointe Dance Arts.

The Apex Minis are a team of fourth to sixth graders from The Pointe Dance Arts’ Apex Company, located in Hoover.

– Submitted by P3 Creative.