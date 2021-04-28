Local filmmaker featured by Southern Foodways Alliance

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jaysen Michael. Filmmaker Jessica Chriesman pays homage to the city’s Greek restaurateurs in her new documentary, “Philoxenia.”

The city of Birmingham has a long history of successful Greek restaurant owners.

Birmingham filmmaker Jessica Chriesman has brought that culinary and cultural history to life in her new short documentary, “Philoxenia.”

Her film premiered in March during the 2021 Spring Symposium hosted by the Southern Foodways Alliance. She was featured alongside filmmakers from such cities as New York and New Orleans.

“Philoxenia” features local favorites Ted’s Restaurant, Demetri’s BBQ, Johnny’s Restaurant, The Bright Star, The Fish Market and Gus’s Hot Dogs.

“Birmingham’s Greek immigrants have shaped the hospitality industry in our city and I’m proud to share this legacy through the Southern Foodways Alliance’s platform,” Chriesman said.

The film explores the synergy between the Greek notion of philoxenia (meaning, “friend of the stranger”) and Southern hospitality, she said.

Chriesman graduated from UAB in 2015 and has shown her films at numerous festivals.

In 2019, she was a finalist in Tribeca Film Institute’s IF/Then Pitch Competition where she and a partner pitched a proposed film about legendary African-American entrepreneur A.G. Gaston.

For more information, go to jessicachriesman.com.

