Little Black Dress Luncheon returns to Vestavia Hills

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Melinda Thornbury. The Little Black Dress Luncheon will be held Nov. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at a country club in Vestavia Hills. × 2 of 2 Expand Little Black Dress info. Prev Next

The Little Black Dress luncheon, benefiting the Assistance League of Birmingham, will return to a country club in Vestavia Hills this November.

The 10th annual luncheon will be Nov. 10 at a country club in Vestavia Hills. The event will include a fashion show directed by Town and Country, along with four vendors for holiday shopping, said Mary Ann Wade, the chairperson of Prime Time Treasures.

The doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the event, which costs $45. Patrons can register before the event by calling the Assistance League at 205-870-5555, or by going online to assistanceleague.org/birmingham.

The event helps bring people in to learn more about the Assistance League and what the organization does. The money raised by the event goes to the league’s various programs, including Operation School Bell, which clothes children in various schools across the area, as well as Prime Time Treasures, the store which sells crafts made by seniors. The league also runs Operation Literacy, which focuses on students learning English as a second language in schools. The league also benefits from Encore Thrift Store, with all proceeds from the store going to league programs.

Wade said the Little Black Dress luncheon is a casual, fun event that is one of several fundraisers put on by the league each year.