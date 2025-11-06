List of Veterans Day events in Vestavia Hills and the metro area

×
File photo
Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.
Here are some of the Veterans Day events in Vestavia Hills and the metro area still set to happen:
SALUTE TO VETERANS CELEBRATION
- When: Monday, Nov. 10, 12-5 p.m.
- Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway
- Details: This free, family-friendly event honors veterans from all military branches. The day includes a senior luncheon, health and resources fair, and a patriotic program hosted by Mayor Ashley Curry.
UAB VETERANS DAY 5K
- When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.
- Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham
- Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.
WAR ON THE GREEN GOLF TOURNAMENT
- When: Monday, Nov. 10
- Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley
- Details:The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.
NATIONAL VETERANS DAY PARADE
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 11,1-4:30 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Birmingham
- Details: The 78th annual parade features veterans groups, marching bands and community organizations.