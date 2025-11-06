List of Veterans Day events in Vestavia Hills and the metro area

× Expand File photo

Vestavia Hills and the Birmingham-Hoover metro area have a lot of patriotic people who are appreciative of the service of members of the U.S. military.

Here are some of the Veterans Day events in Vestavia Hills and the metro area still set to happen:

SALUTE TO VETERANS CELEBRATION

When: Monday, Nov. 10, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Vestavia Hills Civic Center, 1090 Montgomery Highway

Details: This free, family-friendly event honors veterans from all military branches. The day includes a senior luncheon, health and resources fair, and a patriotic program hosted by Mayor Ashley Curry.

UAB VETERANS DAY 5K

When: Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 a.m.

Where: Railroad Park, Birmingham

Details: Presented by Viva Health, this run/walk supports UAB military-connected students.

WAR ON THE GREEN GOLF TOURNAMENT

When: Monday, Nov. 10

Where: RTJ Golf Trail at Oxmoor Valley

Details:The War on the Greens tournament supports Gold Star families and the Alabama Veteran organization.

NATIONAL VETERANS DAY PARADE