Line dancing offered at Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Instagram page People attending a line dancing session at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest has line dancing on Monday nights in September.

From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., adults ages 18 and older are invited to come join in the dancing in the library’s community room.

It’s free, and no registration is required. For people who don’t know what to do, instructor Tiffany McNair will provide direction.

For more information, call 205-978-4678.