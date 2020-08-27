Life-size checkers coming to library

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Aysegul Karaca, a local artist, demonstrates the art of paper marbling during a Makerspace workshop at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest in November 2019. × 2 of 2 Expand Life-size checkers game information. Prev Next

Children can enjoy a fun version of the game of checkers this month at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest, where they will be the pieces that move around the checkerboard.

The event is set for Sept. 17 in the library community room. Children will need to wear a face mask during the program, and only 24 players can participate, so call 205-978-0158 to register.

Those wishing to learn how to make podcasts can join others on a Zoom call hosted by the library.

“Podcast Academy” will look at software, including recording, editing and exporting podcasts with Audacity and Garage Bandon Sept. 22 at 3:30 p.m. on Zoom, with a video recording of the class at the same time Sept. 25.

The academy is part of the classes in the Makerspace area, which will also host “Teardown Tuesday” Sept. 29 at 3:30 p.m. on YouTube, where guests can learn what makes radios, alarm clocks and similar items work.

A film series from Ken Burns will make its way to the library Sept. 4, 11, 17 and 24, each featuring a different documentary from Burns.

Teens can enjoy a scavenger hunt at 4 p.m. Sept. 16. While they cannot physically gather together at the library for such a hunt, they will search for things in their home.

Staff member Derek Anderson will lead “Doodles with Derek” at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 on YouTube, tackling drawing ideas from guests.

Teens can also take part in open gaming on Discord each Friday in September at 4 p.m.

For a complete list of events, visit vestavialibrary.org.