Library wellness class to focus on childhood nutrition and family wellness

Families are invited to attend “Childhood Nutrition & Family Wellness” on Saturday, Jan. 24, at noon in the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Community Room. The program is part of a January wellness series featuring registered dietitians from Cultivate Wellness.

The session will be led by Virginia Vajner, a registered dietitian with more than 15 years of experience in pediatric nutrition. Vajner will share practical, realistic strategies to help parents raise healthy, happy eaters while reducing mealtime stress and supporting overall family wellness.

Topics will include boosting nutrition in everyday meals, creating sustainable routines and helping children develop positive relationships with food. The program is designed to benefit both children and caregivers and is intended to be approachable for families at all stages.

This class will follow the library’s children’s program “Wiggles & Wellness,” allowing families to enjoy an afternoon focused on childhood health and well-being.