Library to host teen gingerbread house contest Dec. 18

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host a “Gingerbread” House Contest on Thursday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Room.

The event is open to teens in grades 6-12 and challenges participants to use unique, edible ingredients to decorate and build a holiday house while competing against others.

Snacks will be served during the program.

Registration is required and can be completed at the Teen Desk or by calling 205-978-3683.