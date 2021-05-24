Library to host father-daughter tea

× Expand Photo courtesy of Eden Pfaff. Guests visit with a librarian at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest.

Father-daughter tea

WHERE: Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s amphitheater

WHEN: 11 a.m. June 19

DETAILS: Register by June 17 by calling 205-978-0158 or emailing april.moon@vestaviahillslibrary.org

This Father’s Day weekend, fathers and daughters can take part in the seventh annual father-daughter tea at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest’s amphitheater.

This year’s event is at 11 a.m. on June 19, and the theme is “Unicorns and Stardust.” Guests are asked to register by June 17 so their tea kit can be picked up by June 18. The event is in-person and is limited to 25 spaces. Call 205-978-0158 or email april.moon@vestaviahillslibrary.org to register.

Page Turner’s Animal Adventure series also begins this month in the children’s department, offering a variety of events throughout the month for kids, from crafts to virtual field trips and visits from guests. Visit vestavialibrary.org for more information on these events.

In the teen department, the library will celebrate the Olympics. On June 1 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, students can attend the “opening ceremony” for the teen department’s summer reading and compete in the library’s version of the Olympics. The event includes a “host of secret trials that you won’t see internationally … even though you should,” according to the library.

Summer reading is also offered for adults. Adults can register online for the summer reading program, log what they read each week and qualify for the prize drawing each Friday as well as the grand prize in August. Visit vestavialibrary.org for more information and for a complete list of events this month.