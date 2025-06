The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest is having a book club meeting next week with a twist — no talking required.

You just bring whatever book you want to read to the meeting at 6: 30 p.m. on Thursday, June 26 (after regular library hours), pick a spot and read silently while others do the same. It’s called the Silent Book Club.

The library will have snacks and prizes. The event is for people ages 18 and older.