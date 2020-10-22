Library reopening Monday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will reopen on Monday, Oct. 26, with several restrictions.

The library will only be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, though curbside services will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no furniture and the play area in the children’s department will remain closed. No meeting rooms or study rooms will be available.

Face coverings will be required at all times, and patrons will be asked to wash or sanitize their hands upon entry. Patrons may browse for no longer than an hour, and there may be no more than 30 patrons in the library in an hour.

The library will also serve as a polling place on Nov. 3, and will be closed to the public.

More information is available on the library’s Facebook page.