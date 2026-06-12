Library program combines photography and natural dyes for unique artwork

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host "Anthotype Photography" on June 24 from 3-4 p.m.

The program will introduce participants to anthotypes, an environmentally friendly photographic process that uses light-sensitive pigments derived from plants. During the workshop, attendees will learn the science behind creating sun-sensitive emulsions made from turmeric before producing their own images using sunlight and natural materials.

Organizers say the process creates distinctive photographs with organic colors and patterns, blending art, science and photography into a single project.

Because part of the activity will take place outdoors, participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather.

The program is open to adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required and can be completed online at vestavialibrary.org/event/anthotype-photography or by emailing kara.anderson@vestavialibrary.org.