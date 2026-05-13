Library kicks off summer reading with dinosaur-themed celebration

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

The Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host its Summer Reading Kickoff on May 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wald Park.

The dinosaur-themed event will include activities such as Dino Dances, Dino Races and a Dino Dig, along with performances by Hoops for Fitness and The Mighty Jarkobian & His Conglomerate of Sound.

Donuts and Kona Ice will be provided, and children can sign up for the library’s summer reading program and receive a goodie bag.

The event is designed for children of all ages and families.