Library events to be online this summer

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Students participate in the 2019 Zombie Apocalypse event at the Vestavia Hills Library inthe Forest.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all library events for the summer have been moved online, but there are still opportunities for people of all ages to participate in various activities.

TEENS

Teenagers will have a chance to create their own comic book on July 14, during a Zoom call from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The event is inspired by the library’s summer reading theme, “Imagine Your Story.” Library staff will guide teenagers on how to write and illustrate the comic, with entries for a contest due July 22 and winners announced July 29.

Also, in the teen department, there will be a zombie scavenger hunt from 3:30 to 5 p.m. via Zoom on July 28. Students will race other contestants in a scavenger hunt around their house and on the internet.

CHILDREN AND TWEENS

In the children and tweens department, there will be a summer reading-themed celebration on Facebook Live on July 16 at 10:30 a.m. The event, “Lew-E’s and Oogly’s Imagination Celebration,” will celebrate “fractured fairy tales,” with possible appearances by a “certain celebrated Ogre and Donkey,” according to the library.

ADULTS

Adults can learn how to make a Moscow Mule cocktail via YouTube on July 17 and can learn to make body scrubs, bath salts and tub teas on July 24.

ALL AGES

Sarah Morris, a cosplay sensai, willteach people of all ages how to make props and cosplay costumes on July 13 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.

For more library events, visit vestavialibrary.org.