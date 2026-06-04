Library craft night invites adults to create miniature mixed-media artwork

× Expand Image courtesy of Vestavia Hills Library

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest will host “Craft Lab – Mixed Media Tiny Art” on June 12 from 7-8 p.m. in the Community Room.

The adults-only program will give participants an opportunity to create original artwork on miniature canvases using mixed-media materials. Attendees also will have the option of displaying their finished pieces at the library.

All supplies will be provided, and the evening will include snacks and prizes.

The event is open to adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required and can be completed at vestavialibrary.org/event/craft-lab-mixed-media-tiny-art.